COMMITMENT TO YOUR COMMUNITY

Every community where we operate is different – but our commitment to being a good neighbor is constant. What does that mean to you? It means we are committed to treating you fairly, ethically and with respect. We will strive to listen to and work with all interested parties, including landowners, local elected officials and other key stakeholders, along pipeline routes before, during and after construction. We’re also committed to being a community partner by giving back to the communities in which we operate.

As we work in your community, we will share information about construction, operation and safety measures that are in place. We follow all local, state and federal standards as well as industry best practices, often exceeding those standards because it is consistent with our values and the right thing to do.

COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

We are committed to being an engaged member of the community as this project progresses. During construction, Byhalia Pipeline will create charitable community investment opportunities along the proposed Byhalia Connection route. Please check this site periodically for updates on charitable community investment activities and opportunities or sign up for email updates.

Once in operation, Byhalia Pipeline will support the Shelby, DeSoto and Marshall County communities with tax revenue for the affected governments.