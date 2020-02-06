Click here or the map image to view larger map. This detailed map is for illustrative purposes and subject to change; this version of the route may not yet reflect routing adjustments agreed to with property owners.
Before construction begins, the Byhalia Connection team develops a route that strives to limit the project’s impact to landowners, the community and the environment. Experts review multiple factors before recommending a route including the below items. A final route is selected following discussions with landowners, public officials, regulatory agencies and others.